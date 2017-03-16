Sierra Club Appeals Pipeline Lawsuit To Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club is appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court its lawsuit challenging the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In documents filed Thursday, the environmental group says the Iowa Utilities Board refused to consider whether the crude oil pipeline will promote public convenience and necessity, a requirement in Iowa law.

Sierra Club attorney Wallace Taylor says the utilities board did not discuss the need for, or benefits from, the service alleged to be provided Iowans by the oil pipeline which originates in the Bakken oil fields in northwest North Dakota and carries oil underground through South Dakota, Iowa and into southern Illinois.

The Supreme Court will be asked to review the public benefits of the pipeline to Iowans.

A district court judge rejected the argument in February.