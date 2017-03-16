MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Cast Of Merely Players Gear Up For Back To The 80's Performance

Samantha and Taylor with the Merely Players joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about their upcoming performance of Back To The 80's March 17-19 and March 24-26. The musical features the graduating class of William Ocean High School as they live through their final senior year. The entire performance is set in the 80's and features multiple songs from the era.

Tickets are $40 and include dinner and the show at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato. Discounts and coupons are available on the Merely Players website at http://www.merelyplayers.com/tickets

Fridays and Saturdays the doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays the doors open at 12 p.m. with dinner at 12:30 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m.