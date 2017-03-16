Xcel Energy Announces New Wind Farms For Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota

Xcel Energy has unveiled a new phase of wind power construction that includes a huge wind farm in South Dakota.

The Minneapolis-based utility on Thursday announced details of the plan, which also includes new projects in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Xcel's planned Crowned Ridge Wind operation in eastern South Dakota would have a capacity of 600 megawatts. The company's president for Minnesota and the Dakotas, Chris Clark, says it will be Xcel's largest-ever wind investment in the upper Midwest.

All the wind farms announced Thursday will add another 800 megawatts of capacity. They'll be owned by their developers, at least initially, with Xcel buying the power. The other projects include 100-megawatt wind farms in western North Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.