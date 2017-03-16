Volunteers Wanted for Super Bowl 52

If you want to play a part in the festivities leading up to the Super Bowl, you better hurry.



The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee has opened its application process for volunteers, known as Crew 52. The committee is seeking up to 10,000 volunteers and since Wednesday 7,000 of those spots have already been filled to help welcome guests expected to visit our region during the ten days leading up to the Super Bowl.



"This is an opportunity for the entire state of Minnesota to get engaged. Especially those circle communities that are within a quick driving distance. So Mankato, being only 75 minutes away, we're definitely planning activities down here," said Visit Mankato President Anna Thill.



The best way to get involved is by signing up for the e-news letter to receive the latest on the events leading up to the big game.

--KEYC News 12