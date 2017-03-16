Teens and the Traditional Tux: Suiting Up Instead for Prom

Prom season is just around the corner and if you're looking for a different approach to this year's suit, several Mankato stores may have the solution.



Prom is just the start of major milestones for most High School students, so renting a suit for one night doesn't appear to be the norm anymore.

With the rising prices of tuxedos, parents are finding they can get more bang for their buck.



"A lot of moms and dads coming in saying so and so will use this suit for other occasions such as interviews eventually, college, maybe in college they're in organizations they may need a suit so I think it's kind of that first step into the big boy world if you will," J. Longs manager Aaron Jones said.



If you're not looking to settle into a suit you can use for interviews... you might want to check out FUN.COM and their new line of superhero suits.



"We at fun.com know superheroes probably better than anyone else so we know what's on trend for that and what will look really good for someone who wants to have a little bit more fun or is maybe a little bit more nerdy and okay showing it," fun.com CEO Tom Fallenstein said.



No matter what route you decide to take this prom season, these stores will have you covered.

--KEYC News 12