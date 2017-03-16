St. Paul Officer Accused of Punching Girl Pleads Not Guilty

A St. Paul police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges he punched a 14-year-old girl twice in the face after she spit on him.

Officer Michael Soucheray II entered his plea Thursday to misdemeanor assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl was handcuffed at the time of the December incident and was in the back of a squad car. The complaint says Soucheray hit the girl after she spit in his face.

The complaint says officers were trying to take the girl to a hospital because she was reportedly suicidal, but she refused to go and became agitated.

Soucheray's attorney, Peter Wold, asked for a speedy trial. Wold says Soucheray, who has been on administrative leave, "wants to get back to work."

-KEYC News 12