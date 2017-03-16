KEYC - Area Officials Making Push For Sales Tax Extension

Area Officials Making Push For Sales Tax Extension

NEW ULM and MANKATO, MINN. -

Mankato, North Mankato and New Ulm officials are traveling to St. Paul this week to push for sales tax extensions.

Area officials have been traveling back and forth to St. Paul this week to convince lawmakers to push local option sales tax extensions across the finish line.

North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said, "I emphasize that we need their support in the extension of the sales tax to fund critical infrastructure assets and critical recreation assets."

Voters in Mankato, North Mankato and New Ulm approved extending their current half a percent sales tax last November by 70 percent or better.

Now, the state needs to sign off.

New Ulm Park and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz said, "Seventy percent voting yes, that shows the legislature that there is great local support for a local tax."

The requests will become part of the larger omnibus tax bill.

This is the first time New Ulm has brought the reauthorization request to the capitol to raise $14.8 million for seven projects, including four at the recreation center.

Schmitz said, "Through the omnibus tax bill this session so we can begin hiring architects and engineers with summer with construction to begin possibly as soon as 2018."

If approved Mankato will collect $47 million and North Mankato $15 million for about 15 predetermined projects in the two cities for infrastructure, recreation and public safety.

This is their second attempt after Governor Mark Dayton veto the tax bill last year.

Harrenstein said, "I think not only are Mankato and North Mankato hopeful that a tax bill will pass, I think all of Minnesota is frankly hopeful a tax bill will pass because there's numerous provisions in addition to those."

If the state signs off, each of the projects will then have to come back to their city councils’ for final approval.

Fairmont also has a sales tax request voters approved last November.

--KEYC News 12

