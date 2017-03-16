Man Injured in Courtland After Fall From Semi-Trailer

A 65-year-old Mantorville man is injured after falling from a semi-trailer in Courtland.

It happened around 11 Thursday morning.

According to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Sorum suffered unknown injuries after the fall.

He was treated by medical staff on scene and then transported by helicopter.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Fire and Allina Ambulance assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12