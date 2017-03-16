Officer Plans to Fight Assault Charges

The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer accused of kicking a man in the face says his client's use of force was legally justified.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter made his first court appearance Thursday on a felony charge of third-degree assault.

Authorities say Reiter was responding to a domestic assault call last May when he allegedly kicked the man, who was on his hands and knees. The man suffered a broken nose and a traumatic brain injury.

In a statement, defense attorney Robert Fowler said Reiter intends to dispute the allegations and maintains he was legally justified.

Reiter was booked into jail and released without posting bail under an agreement with an assistant Hennepin County attorney.

Reiter is due back in court April 20.

-KEYC News 12