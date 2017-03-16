Dayton Plans to Unveil Budget Friday

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton plans to unveil his adjusted state budget Friday after a February budget forecast showed a slightly higher surplus than expected.

A budget surplus of $1.65 billion means Dayton may want to boost some of the funding targets he has for preschool funding, conservation efforts and higher education. The Democratic governor also has said he wants to prepare the state for federal funding cuts resulting from the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Republicans are also set to release their budget outline. It is expected to give some insight into how the lawmakers plan to pay for $900 million worth of tax cuts unveiled Thursday.



-KEYC News 12