Stay Safe On Roads During St. Patrick's Day

If you plan on celebrating St. Patrick's Day at local bars, make sure you have a safe plan to get home. That's the message law enforcement agencies are sending out ahead of the holiday weekend.



"There is an increased presence out there due to the nature of the holiday and the nature of people wanting to have fun," said Cpt. Jeremy Geiger with MN State Patrol.



Law enforcement agencies say they will be focusing on impaired driving and occupant restraint.



"They'll probably be around 200 DWI arrests In the state of Minnesota on St. Patrick's Day itself. They'll be many more over the weekend obviously because it lands on a Friday this week. We certainly don't want people to be a part of that number at all," said Geiger.



Officials say in the last five years, 43 people have been seriously injured or killed on St. Patrick's Day.



"We're talking about one day throughout 365 days. We don't want anyone to be a part of that statistic," said Geiger.



If you're beginning to think about your weekend plans, the Blue Earth County TZD coalition is offering safe ways to get home through Joyride.



"It's trying to keep drivers off the road who may have drunken too much. It makes it safer for all of us. We all know that one loss of life or one severe accident has a ripple effect that affects the entire community," said BEC Commissioner Drew Campbell.



All you have to do is ask any bartender in Mankato for a ticket, which has a phone number that you can call for a free ride home from Kato Independent Shuttle.



"With this, there's no reason not to call. If you can't drive or you think you can't drive, absolutely take advantage of this,"said South Central Minnesota EMS Executive Director Mark Griffith.



Rides will be offered within a 10 mile radius of Mankato from 10pm to 2:30 am Friday night.

