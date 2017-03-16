Two Robbery Suspects Charged

Two additional suspects have been charged in an armed robbery that happened at apartment complex in Mankato late last month.

Joseph Reynard Boyd Junior and Yahye and Abdi Hurshe are each charged with three counts of 1st degree aggravated robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of records from social media and text messages confirmed the two were involved in the planning and/or execution of the robbery.

Police say Boyd admitted to his role in the robbery, and is in custody.

A warrant has been issued for Hurshe.

Tamara Boyd and Buay Duol had previously been charged in connection to the case.

-KEYC News 12