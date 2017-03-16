Fish with Floating Issue gets Tiny Life Vest

An ailing goldfish gets a boost... in the form of an aquatic wheelchair.

A few weekends ago, a woman walked into Aquarium Designs in San Antonio with fish she couldn't care for anymore...

One by one, the fish were adopted... except for one little guy that couldn't keep himself upright.

The fish has a permanent bladder disorder and can't float like the rest.

So a worker there adopted the goldfish and thought: If the goldfish can't float by itself — why not engineer a device that float for the fish?

A friend posted a picture of the result on Twitter.

In just days, it went viral.

