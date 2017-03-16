LCWM Placed On Lockdown

Around the end of the school day Wednesday, Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial Secondary School was placed on lockdown after administration was notified about a potential threat involving a firearm.



The reported threat included a picture of a firearm and was posted by a student on social media. Another student brought it to the attention of the principal who called police.

Lake Crystal Police Department investigated the scene and determined there was no immediate threat to students or staff.



"We can assure that there is no danger to any of our students and staff in the Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial School District or to the general public," said Chief Deputy Mike Maurer with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.



The situation remains under investigation by school officials, the Lake Crystal Police Department and the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

The school says they will take action.

--KEYC News 12