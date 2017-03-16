Storm Spotting 101

Tornado chasers, veteran and rookie, descend upon South Central College this evening for Skywarn spotter training.



A hundred or so avid fans of lightning and funnel clouds got some lessons in what to look for in this eight month span of tornado season. The season just got two weeks longer in Minnesota, with the recent twister in Clarks Grove.

And spotters are necessary, because the radar can only do so much.

It's not just about having eyes on the sky.

People seek shelter more when they hear of a report of a tornado, an in the process of gathering the information, the storm chasers need to keep themselves safe as well.

Another training session is scheduled for Martin County on March 20th.

