Mark Betters Sworn-In As Blue Earth County Judge

Mark Betters is now a judge in Minnesota's fifth judicial district.

He was sworn-in this afternoon at the Blue Earth County Justice Center for a vacant referee spot that the Minnesota Court system turned into a new judgeship.

Betters is known for his sense of humor, something he put on display in his first words from the bench, talking about his new robe.

Judge Betters's experience before taking the bench was in criminal defense and family law matters.

Along with his family and dozens of friends and colleagues, Associate Justice G. Barry Anderson of the Minnesota Supreme Court was in attendance.

