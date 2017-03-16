KEYC - GHEC/T/ML Falls to Goodhue in State Quarterfinals

GHEC/T/ML Falls to Goodhue in State Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

In the Class A state girls quarterfinals, the Granada Huntley East Chain/Truman/ Martin Luther Jaguars battled the Goodhue Wildcats, the defending state champions. 

At one point in the first half, Jags only trailed by one point, but eventually the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run taking a 33-22 lead into the break. 

Goodhue kept that momentum going in the second, win by a final of 68-55.

"It was definitely exciting, when we got here it was like everybody was looking up, it's a lot bigger than we're used to MSU is big, and then we come here, and it's even more intimidating, but I think we really handled the size well. It didn't really bother us, we were nervous obviously, but we did well," said Kenlie Pytleski, GHEC/T/ML senior. 
This season is one Jaguars fans will remember for years to come.

 In the team's first year as the GHEC/T/ML co-op, it ends at state.
 "They worked hard from the beginning, and pretty soon they saw how easy it was, they're all great kids, they love the game, they love to play well. They each challenged each other, and no hard feelings to anyone," said Rick Uttech, GHEC/T/ML head coach. 
"We did really good meshing, everybody already kind of thought we weren't going to combine well or anything, but we played track or volleyball together so we all kind of knew of each other, we didn't really know everyone's personalities yet, but we became best friends, and I'm glad we combined this year," said Pytleski. 
The Jags clicked well with three thousand point scorers on the squad and despite falling in the quarterfinals,they're looking forward to Friday's match-up in the consolation bracket against Red Lake.
"It's another challenge, and hopefully we can mentally and emotionally make the shift, I know they're not sure of it right now, but I know they will," said Uttech. 
GHEC/T/ML is taking a 26-5 record into that match-up.
 

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • 2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    2017 Vikings Training Camp Schedule Released

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:43:18 GMT

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

    Dig out your purple and gold, and your calendar! The 52nd Vikings Training Camp schedule is out. 

  • Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:42:45 GMT

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

    Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

  • Ries Inks With Texas Charge

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:46:35 GMT

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

    NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

  • Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:44:36 GMT

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

    Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

  • Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Jaguars Fall 2-0, Unable To Capitalize On Errant Throw

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:42:31 GMT

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

    Wabasha - Kellogg tops GHEC/ML/T in the Class A State quarterfinals

  • Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

    Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:43:34 GMT

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

    Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

  • East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

    East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:41:37 GMT

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

    Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

  • MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays

    MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:41:27 GMT

    The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.

    The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.