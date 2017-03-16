GHEC/T/ML Falls to Goodhue in State Quarterfinals

In the Class A state girls quarterfinals, the Granada Huntley East Chain/Truman/ Martin Luther Jaguars battled the Goodhue Wildcats, the defending state champions.

At one point in the first half, Jags only trailed by one point, but eventually the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run taking a 33-22 lead into the break.

Goodhue kept that momentum going in the second, win by a final of 68-55.

"It was definitely exciting, when we got here it was like everybody was looking up, it's a lot bigger than we're used to MSU is big, and then we come here, and it's even more intimidating, but I think we really handled the size well. It didn't really bother us, we were nervous obviously, but we did well," said Kenlie Pytleski, GHEC/T/ML senior.

This season is one Jaguars fans will remember for years to come.

In the team's first year as the GHEC/T/ML co-op, it ends at state.

"They worked hard from the beginning, and pretty soon they saw how easy it was, they're all great kids, they love the game, they love to play well. They each challenged each other, and no hard feelings to anyone," said Rick Uttech, GHEC/T/ML head coach.

"We did really good meshing, everybody already kind of thought we weren't going to combine well or anything, but we played track or volleyball together so we all kind of knew of each other, we didn't really know everyone's personalities yet, but we became best friends, and I'm glad we combined this year," said Pytleski.

The Jags clicked well with three thousand point scorers on the squad and despite falling in the quarterfinals,they're looking forward to Friday's match-up in the consolation bracket against Red Lake.

"It's another challenge, and hopefully we can mentally and emotionally make the shift, I know they're not sure of it right now, but I know they will," said Uttech.

GHEC/T/ML is taking a 26-5 record into that match-up.



