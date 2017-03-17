Marshall Tigers Top Bluejays for Section 2AAA Title

In their two match-ups during the regular season, the Waseca Bluejays and Marshall Tigers both won on the road. Thursday night, in a rematch of last year's legendary Section 2AAA championship game, the squads took the floor at a neutral site with a trip to state on the line.

The Tigers led 31-18 at halftime and held on for the 57-43 win over Waseca. Marshall wins the Section 2AAA Title and advances to the state tournament. We'll have more from the Tigers on their state berth next week on KEYC News 12.