Celebrating St. Patrick's Day In Mankato

Happy St. Patrick's Day. Visit Mankato put together a list of ways you can celebrate the holiday today.

St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 17 – all day

Where: WYSIWYG Juice Co. – 527 S Front Street, Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, get 15 percent off all green juices.

St. Patrick’s Day Pizza

When: March 17

Where: Dino’s Pizza – 239 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato, Minnesota 56003

What: The Reuben Pizza is back and available for a limited time.

St. Patrick’s Day, Go Green!

When: March 17 @ 9 a.m.

Where: Curiosi-Tea House – 529 N Riverfront Drive, Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: Purchase any size package of green tea and get 10 percent off your entire purchase!

St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 17 @ 9 a.m.

Where: American Bar – 503 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato, Minnesota 56003

What: Serving corned beef and cabbage with carrots and baby red potatoes, and Guinness Beef Stew with Irish soda bread all day until gone! On tap is green beer.

St. Paticks Day Celebration

When: March 17 @ 4 p.m.

Where: Jonny B’s on the Plaza – 12 Civic Center Plz, Ste 1675 Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: St. Patrick’s Day! Band starts at 8pm!

St. Patricks Day at the Wow! Zone

When: March 17 @ 5 p.m.

Where: WOW!Zone – 2030 Adams St. Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: Live music by the HootinAnny Annies begins at 6:00pm. Amazing traditional, homemade Irish food – Irish Stew, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Brown Bread & Bread Pudding. Finnegan’s beer on tap! Green beer will be available!

Irish Beer & Cheese Class

When: March 17 @ 5:30 p.m.

Where: Hy-Vee – 2010 Adams St, Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: Taught by Chef Edi and Chris in Casual Dining. Participants will get to sample Irish beer and cheese, learn about the parings and take home recipes. Cost is $15. Pay in advance at Customer Service.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 17 @ 5:30 p.m.

Where: Third Street Tavern – 408 S 3rd St. St. Peter, Minnesota 56082

What: The St. Peter Ambassadors invite you to the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! This FAMILY-FRIENDLY parade begins at 5:30pm. So grab your kids, grab the neighbors and their kids and head down to Third Street! The route follows Third Street and begins at Third and Broadway. Wear your green…everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s Day!

St. Patrick’s Day with Kaleb

When: March 17 @ 7 p.m.

Where: Coffee Hag – 329 N Riverfront Dr. Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a singin’, songwritin’ guitar/bass player based in the Midwest. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The Porchlights – The Circle Inn

When: March 17 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Circle Inn Bar – 232 Belgrade Ave. North Mankato, Minnesota 56003

What: We’ll be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the Circle Inn this year! Join us. Music starts at 8:00pm.

St. Patrick’s Day at Pub 500

When: March 17 @ 8 p.m.

Where: Pub 500 – 500 S Front St. Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: We’ll be bringing the music to Irish up the place. Savor corned beef and cabbage and mulligan stew like a true Irish native. Enjoy it all with Guinness or great Irish whiskies or there’s green beer for the Yanks!

Nowhere Fast Rocks Buster’s

When: March 17 @ 9 p.m.

Where: Busters Sports Bar & Grill – 1325 E Madison Ave. Mankato, Minnesota 56001

What: Come rock St. Patrick’s Day with Nowhere Fast at Buster’s in Mankato! Nowhere Fast covers all your favorite rock from AC/DC to ZZ Top!

- See more at: http://visitgreatermankato.com/mankato/visit/events/st-patricks-day-events-mankato/#sthash.f0egElvH.dpuf