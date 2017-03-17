JCPenney Store To Close In Fairmont

JCPenney has announced the closure of 138 stores nationwide, including the location in Fairmont.

The closures are a part of the company’s plan to optimize retail and improve profitability.

JCPenney at Five Lakes Centre in Fairmont is one of 8 locations shutting their doors for good in Minnesota.

For those employees impacted, the company is offering a voluntary early retirement program to about 6,000 eligible associates.

The closures are expected to help the company save about $200 million.

The impacted locations are expected to close by the end of June. For a full list of closures, click here.