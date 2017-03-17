KETELSEN REPORT: Poultry Producers On High Alert For Avian Influenza

Turkey farmers in Minnesota and throughout the country are once again on high alert for avian influenza.

Spring triggers the northern migration of birds which is a factor in the spread of avian influenza. After a major outbreak in 2015, many farmers made changes to the way they raised the birds, which has helped the industry rebound.

Poultry farmers from across the Midwest gathered in St. Paul this week.

The turkey industry continues to be a very resilient segment of agriculture in this country, facing challenges from low prices to avian influenza. However on the consumption and demand side, turkey as a protein is popular and growing.

Price-wise we're going through some down years, but the industry is used to cycles so that is something that we live with and we deal with. But overall there's an optimism because poultry is a great protein. Chicken, turkeys, eggs are great proteins so they've got a bright future.

The impact of the industry to Minnesota should not be underestimated said Olson. It's critical to the state in both dollars and jobs. Minnesota is the number one turkey state in the country.

And we rank seventh in egg production and about 17th in broiler production. But overall it's about a one billion dollar industry when you put all three of those together and it supports about 26 thousand jobs in the state of Minnesota, it's divested across the state in rural communities so it's really a statewide industry.

The turkey industry has faced devastating losses the past several years from avian influenza has ramped up efforts to keep biosecurity strong across the region.

Minnesota turkey farmer Robert Ortsen said, "It's absolutely terrifying. It was over two days, two different flocks a month apart that got hit. Those days are pretty memorable. I remember those days.

Olson says the industry is watching the avian influenza closely and not taking anything for granted.

As producers meet here at the poultry convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, they're dealing with a lot of issues. At the top of the list is avian influenza. It has shown up in parts of the south, and they're optimistic that they know how to deal with it this time. They're better prepared with better biosecurity.