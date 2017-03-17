Area 9th Grade Students Explore Careers

Area high school freshmen are taking a look at what career options they have once they graduate.



This is the first year of South Central College's Career Navigator Program.

There are 12 schools participating with almost 1,100 students.

The ninth grade students visit SCC's campus twice to explore six career areas including agriculture, business and engineering, while also completing activities back in the high school.

The program includes skills assessments and developing an education path for high school and beyond.



South Central College's Secondary Relations Coordinator Jeannie Meidlinger said, "It's a new economy out there. It takes more than just academic skills to be successful, they also need the technical to be able to go out there. So, it's important for them to learn now while they're in ninth grade that they need to focus on more than those academic skills, they need to focus on those technical skills while they're in high school so they can be prepared for their education when they graduate."



Area schools developed the program with SCC and the South Central Service Cooperative.

There are additional sessions planned through the end of the month.

--KEYC News 12