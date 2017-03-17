Lt. Gov. Smith Won't Run For Governor in 2018

Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says she will not run for governor in 2018.

Smith has long been viewed as a top contender for in the gubernatorial given her visible perch as Gov. Mark Dayton's second-in-command. Outside Republican political groups frequently singled out Smith while laying the groundwork for the 2018 campaign.

But Smith announced she would not run in a statement posted on her Facebook page Friday afternoon. Smith joined Dayton's ticket at lieutenant governor in 2014. She had previously served as his top aide.

Her announcement could throw open the field for Democratic candidates. Three DFLers have already launched campaigns while some top-tier Republican candidates like House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek still publicly weigh entering the race.

The Star Tribune first reported Smith's decision.

-KEYC News 12