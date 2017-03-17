President Trump's Budget Blueprint Causes Local Concern

President Donald Trump has released his budget blueprint which calls for steep cuts in many federal government departments.



President Trump's budget blueprint called America First is laying out his $1.15 trillion plan.

As the president promised, it's providing a 10 percent boost for defense spending while cutting others departments by as much as a third.

Even while it's causing concern, it's not causing panic.



MVAC Housing Services Director Judd Schultz said, "While distressing, this is just the president's suggestion and from indications, we've heard it's dead on arrival. Even members of his own party don't like it, so we all need to take a deep breath, we need to see how things shack out."



Judd Schultz oversees MVAC's assistance programs for housing and energy.

Among Trump's proposed cuts are the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization Assistance Program.

If the proposed cuts do go through, it could mean a decrease in federal funding MVAC relies on.



Schultz said, "It's a fairly significant chunk of our funding, although it has been going down in recent years. It used to be a very reliable funding source and over the last five, ten years it's been less reliable."



Schultz says MVAC will continue advocating for the importance of these programs for the most vulnerable portion of the population.

In addition, the budget proposal is being met with resistance by state education officials.

Education Minnesota says the cuts to teacher training, after–school programs and college tuition aid and increases to school–choice vouchers harms public education.

