Souper Bowl Sells More Than 300 Bowls

The Arts Center of St. Peter held their largest fundraiser Friday. Cleverly called the Souper Bowl, people can buy hand-thrown artisan bowls. Then people could fill their bowls with delicious soups that were donated from Patrick's, St. Peter Food Co-Op, and Lola.

The tradition of Souper Bowl has been going on for more than two decades. It's a chance to showcase the artistry of area potters and this year they made more than 300 beautiful bowls.



"This fourth year during the St. Patrick's day festivities in St. Peter has just been the perfect match. And it's just grown exponentially at that time," Juana Arias, the clay studio manager for the Arts Center of St. Peter.



The soup was served in the Arts Center's new community studio space, which will be opening for classes in April.