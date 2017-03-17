Earl and Tim Picks Of The Litter

For this week's pick of the litter, we have two adorable pups. Earl's 2 years-old and full grown at only 23 pounds. He's originally from Texas and a little shy at first but he's extremely loving. As you can see, his face is his best feature!



And then there's also Tim. He's 1 and a half years old. He's a shepherd mix and is also full grown, and he's only 32 pounds. He loves attention and really enjoys being around people.



If you would like to meet Earl, Tim, or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625-6373.