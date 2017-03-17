JCPenney Announces Local Closings

JCPenney has announced the closure of 138 stores nationwide, including the location in Fairmont.



"Some of the employees have been there over 40 years, so they're in shock right now and trying to get a grasp on what other opportunities may be in the community for their employment right now," Five Lakes Centre manager Dahmon Gullord said.



While the mall is surprised by the closure, they are already focused on what's next...and teaming up with the city of Fairmont to handle the situation. The Department of Economic Development has a plan in place and will work alongside the Chamber of Commerce and the mall in their approach to a solution.



"The first is actually dealing with the employees that they have and we want to make sure they have the resources that they need. And secondly we look for like companies that we can bring in and introduce to the community back," Fairmont Economic Development Coordinator Linsey Preuss.



The mall hopes to secure a new store similar to JCPenney so Fairmont locals will continue to have a clothing option. Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Dillard says right now it's important to focus on the businesses that are here.



"Fairmont has a bright future, it is changing and it's a big blow to us, we are fortunate we have a variety of shopping options. We're kind of a hub for shopping retail but we know those challenges are coming so it's always for us, we reflect and we're ready to respond," said Fairmont Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Dillard.



JCPenney at Five Lakes Centre is one of 8 locations shutting their doors for good in Minnesota. JCPenney is also closing in Faribault, Red Wing, Baxter, Hutchinson, Hibbing, Thief River Falls and Winona. The stores are expected to remain open until the end of June.



--KEYC News 12