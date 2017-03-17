Transit Program Helps More Children Enroll In Preschool

The Early Childhood Initiative is working to get more children enrolled in preschool with the help of a school bus.



"It's really hard when you have a job and you need to leave work and run out to pick your child up and take them up to daycare. Daycares can't transport," said Early Childhood Team Lead Renee Compton with Owatonna Community Educators.



The preschool transit program is a collaboration of various agencies, striving to give working or low income families a chance to prepare their child for kindergarten.



"Every child should be ready for kindergarten and they should have the opportunity to attend preschool. We don't want a family's income or their lack of a vehicle to be the obstacle that prevents them from attending," said United Way of Steele County's Director of Strategic Operations Tanya Paley.



The program brings children to or from preschool every weekday, with each bus ride costing $1. The United Way of Steele County provides scholarships for families in need.



"For us, it's up to free and reduced lunch. If you qualify for that, then you qualify for a free pass for your child for the bus," said Paley.



Currently, 70 children ride the bus. Due to the success of the program, the initiative is working to get another bus to serve more families.



"MnDOT has a new program this year that they've never done before. That is affording capital at 100%. We're really hoping in 2018 that we can add one more bus that's fully funded by the state," said Transit Manager Melinda Estey with SMART Transit.



The initiative says they will hear back about the grant in April. Either way, they plan on having at least one bus running for the 2017-2018 school year.



If you want to enroll your child in the transit program, click here. Applications are being accepted until August.

