Farm Show Draws Hundreds

If you're looking for new farm equipment, you may want to head over to Owatonna.



More than 200 exhibitors are showing off their farm equipment during the 15th annual North American Farm and Power Show.

The show features products ranging from agriculture to garden tools, with free seminars for anyone interested in learning more about farming.



"We have some grand prizes that we give away. Ag Power Enterprises is sponsoring a John Deere 110 Lawn Tractor as a giveaway. Miner's Equipment from Blooming Prairie is giving away Husqvarna chainsaw bundle. There's a lot of things for people to register and sign up for," said Show Director Steven Guenthner.



The show runs from 9am to 4pm Saturday, March 18 at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Admission is free.

--KEYC News 12