Boy Missing From Turtle River

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children is seeking public assistance in locating Gary Tilander, a 13-year-old male, who was last seen on February 22, 2017 in Turtle River, Minnesota

Tilander is described as 6’1” and 160 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He is a beloved son and brother whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring home.

If anyone has information leading to Gary’s location, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111

-KEYC News 12