Huge Crowd For St. Peter St. Patrick's Day Parade

The annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in St. Peter, with the help of some nice weather, drew out hundreds to Third Street this evening.

The parade is organized by the St. Peter Ambassadors, with Queen Carol Kennedy Connor presiding.

Little ones and their parents, decked out in green, lining the street for the community and the candy.

Other perks of the day in St. Peter - the St. Patrick's raffle and all the Irish food and drinks at the local pubs and restaurants you could handle.

-- KEYC News 12