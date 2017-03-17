Home & Builders Takes The Stage As Snow Melts Away

The Southern Minnesota Home and Builders show picks back up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to five.



This is the 23rd annual home and builders show, held in the main conference room at the Verizon Wireless Center today through Sunday.

It's a big selection - bathtubs, roofs, gutters, even lifestyle magazines and interior design.



More than 100 vendors have set up shop, some with displays, some with samples, some just there to do the talking.

When everybody congregates in one place for similar reasons, it tends to benefit the businesses even more than if they were by themselves.

-- KEYC News 12.