Springfield Wins OT Thriller for Section 2A Title

In the boys Section 2A championship game, the Springfield Tigers battled the Cedar Mountain Comfrey Cougars.

Tigers down 43-34 at the break, but came storming back in the second half.

Isaac Fink scored 31 and Decker Scheffler added 26 points for Springfield.

Game heads to overtime after Springfield ties it up in the final ten seconds.

Springfield goes on to win 89-85, and is heading to the state tournament.

