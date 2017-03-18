Huntley Cafe Helps Hold Community Together

In the small town of Huntley, there’s one place that helps to hold the community together.

It’s a place that’s held several roles from a post office to a café.

The sitcom Cheers taught us that sometimes you just want to go where everybody knows your name

And your drink order…

And at the Huntley Café…that’s the recipe for success.

Claudine Meckes says, “It’s just what mom used to cook.”

And for a town of 85, it’s just the place to go.

“I just can’t ask for better people, it’s a meeting place for everyone to go.”

For quite literally everything over the course of its history.

“It was a grain store, a garage, a grocery store, a snack bar, and a restaurant.”

Today it serves as a café, library and post office.

The town even has its own cook book which is used to raise money for the community

Hungry yet?

Well you might just have to go…they’ll be glad you came.

-KEYC News 12