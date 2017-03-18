Son Of US Man In Nazi Case Wants Evidence Released

The son of a Minnesota man sought by Polish authorities in a Nazi massacre is asking that evidence against his father be released.

A court in Poland recently issued an arrest warrant for Michael Karkoc, opening the way for his possible extradition on war crimes charges.

Karkoc's son, Andriy Karkoc, said Saturday that his 98-year-old father is innocent. He's asking Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken to intervene. A spokesman for Klobuchar says the senator believes the matter should be addressed in the criminal justice system.

The Associated Press previously identified Karkoc as an ex-commander in an SS-led unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians in World War II. Andriy Karkoc says the AP's stories are "cruel fiction."

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton says the AP stands by its stories.

