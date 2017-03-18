KEYC - Local Boy Scouts Help ECHO Food Shelf

Local Boy Scouts Help ECHO Food Shelf

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, MN -

Multiple local Boy Scout troops came together to help out the ECHO food shelf. Several Boy Scout troops came together to provide a critical service for the community: to provide food for families that cannot afford it.
 
"I think it's very important to be showing the boys on how their efforts, which takes maybe an hour of their time... the impact that it can have on a family for a long time," Dawn Kroells, a Boy Scout Troop 29 leader said. 
 
And this year, they had one of their best turnouts yet. They said they couldn't do it without the help of the community.
 
"Well it's very generous of them to donate their time to help with boy scouts and to donate all of their food," Antonio Englehorn said, a 13 year-old Boy Scout of troop 29 said. 
 
More than 30 Boy Scouts helped collect all the food for the ECHO Food Shelf. And all of them were excited they could help the community in such an impactful way.
 
"Just happy that you can help hundreds of people that aren't able to, I guess go out and get food or don't have enough money to buy food," Jon Luepke said, another 13 year-old Boy Scout said. 
 
"It feels good, because since I like helping people out," Daniel Sautter, a 12 year-old scout said. 

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:44:35 GMT

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

  • Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:29:49 GMT

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.