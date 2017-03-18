Local Boy Scouts Help ECHO Food Shelf

Multiple local Boy Scout troops came together to help out the ECHO food shelf. Several Boy Scout troops came together to provide a critical service for the community: to provide food for families that cannot afford it.



"I think it's very important to be showing the boys on how their efforts, which takes maybe an hour of their time... the impact that it can have on a family for a long time," Dawn Kroells, a Boy Scout Troop 29 leader said.



And this year, they had one of their best turnouts yet. They said they couldn't do it without the help of the community.



"Well it's very generous of them to donate their time to help with boy scouts and to donate all of their food," Antonio Englehorn said, a 13 year-old Boy Scout of troop 29 said.



More than 30 Boy Scouts helped collect all the food for the ECHO Food Shelf. And all of them were excited they could help the community in such an impactful way.



"Just happy that you can help hundreds of people that aren't able to, I guess go out and get food or don't have enough money to buy food," Jon Luepke said, another 13 year-old Boy Scout said.



"It feels good, because since I like helping people out," Daniel Sautter, a 12 year-old scout said.