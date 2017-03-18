Re-Skilling Festival Brings Back Forgotten Arts

Members of the community came together to re-learn some skills we might have forgotten. Those who attended the Re-Skilling Festival in Mankato got to explore more than 30 different workshops on topics like gardening, woodworking, crocheting, composting, and even beekeeping. Organizers say hosting events like this are important to help communities come together and become more sustainable.



"What we're doing is we're bringing back the forgotten arts... you know, something that our grandparents used to do on a regular basis that, due to technology and advancement and stuff like that, we kind of forgotten about," Ryan Idso-Weisz, a teacher at the festival said.



"It helps us to learn skills we maybe never knew, or wanted to learn, that are important as far as being able to have self-reliance and control of your life in a way that you're more productive in your community," Jane Dow, one of the organizers of the event, said.



This is the second time the Transition Mankato group has put on an event like this, and they hope to do it again soon.