Speechless Film Festival Showcases International Shorts

Ninety aspiring filmmakers from all over the world showcased their work at the fifth annual Speechless Film Festival.



Organizers say the festival brings a range of cultural influence into Mankato through visual storytelling.

Artists from more than twenty countries submitted films, with storylines that audience members can follow regardless of language.



"You come here and you realize that a five minute film can be a great film. It can come from a completely different culture and it can give you insight on life, on humanity, on being, that you might not have seen otherwise," said Festival Director Kurt Paulsen.



The festival is hosted by Bethany Lutheran College.

--KEYC News 12