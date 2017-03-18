St. Cloud Progresses With Renewable Energy

The city of St. Cloud has launched a project to use renewable energy to power its sprawling wastewater treatment plant.

Clean Energy Resource Teams government outreach coordinator Peter Lindstrom say that other cities are paying attention to St. Cloud's cutting-edge methane recapture project.

Solar panels generate electricity to keep the plant running when the sun is shining, while methane gas produced during the treatment process is captured and taken to produce more electricity.

In 2015, the city agreed to allow a private company to install solar panels on the roof of the wastewater treatment plan after officials were looking at ways to become more sustainable.

St. Cloud public services director Patrick Shea says it's likely the city will be 80 percent renewable energy by next year.

