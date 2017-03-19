Semi Hits Taxi In St. Cloud, Killing Cabdriver, Passenger

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating why a semi–truck driver did not stop before ramming a taxi sitting at a red light in St. Cloud, killing the cabdriver and one of his passengers.

The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 10. The driver of the van operated by a taxi service, 66–year–old Thomas Findlay of Sartell, was killed, along with one of his passengers, 22–year–old Emily Letourneau of Big Lake.

The other passenger, a 24–year–old woman from New Hope, was in serious condition Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital.

The 61–year–old Owatonna man who was driving the semi was not hurt.

Investigators say there is no indication the truck driver took any evasive action in the moments leading up to the crash.

--KEYC News 12