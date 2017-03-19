Man Fatally Shot In North Minneapolis; No Arrests

Minneapolis police report no arrests in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at a home on the city's north side.

Officers were called to the shooting late Friday. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police spokeswoman Sargent Catherine Michal says no one has been arrested.

Several young adults who were in the house at the time of the shooting were brought in for questioning.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

--KEYC News 12