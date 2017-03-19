Hundreds Opposing Affordable Care Act Repeal Attend Meetings Across Minnesota

Hundreds of Minnesotans who oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act held meetings across the state today.

The group "Take Action Minnesota" held its annual meeting in six cities.

Members held small group discussions to talk about the GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

35 elected officials and candidates participated in group discussions today- including Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison.

"This is really not a healthcare bill the Republicans are offering. It is a tax cut disguised as a healthcare bill. So I have to be 100% against it. And I've voted against it 60 times.. and I will do it one more time and as many times as it takes," Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison said.

More than 500 people attended the meetings across the state today.

