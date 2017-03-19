Local Church Fights Hunger

Residents in Sibley County are stepping up to the plate to help fight hunger.

More than 50 members from the Gaylord United Church of Christ volunteered their time to prepare a meal for anyone ready to eat, with all free will donations going toward the Sibley County Food Shelf.



"We want to help serve our community and help all those that are less fortunate and need the extra help. There's always a need for the hungry and for our community to help provide," said Church Member Deb Meyer.



The event is run in conjunction with Minnesota Food Share's March campaign. From now until April 6, the organization will match a portion of all the dollars donated to the Sibley County Foodshare.



"It's basically to give us more resources because we are run on donations and grants. This is going to be a huge help for us because we can actually stretch the dollars," said Sibley County Foodshare Coordinator Jacki Kruggel.



The Sibley County Foodshare provides food to 150 area families every month. Kruggel says the campaign is especially beneficial this time of year.



"We're down with some of the volunteering. People are busy with full time jobs. I'm hoping we can pick up some volunteers," said Kruggel.



More than a dozen area businesses sponsored the church event, donating anything from food to funds to help make the event possible.



"The Locker Brothers actually gave us a $1,000 donation and American Dairy Association gave us a $250 donation. We're hoping to collect $2,000 to $3,000 that will be matched," said Meyer.



At the end of the March campaign, the Sibley County Foodshare says they hope to raise $20,000 total.



If you would like to donate to the Sibley County Foodshare, click here.

