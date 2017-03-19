Introduced Bill Aims At Eliminating Gun Safety Training

On Sunday, community members completed a permit to carry class in St. Peter, but a bill recently introduced at the state legislature could make classes like this optional.



The bill eyes eliminating permit requirements to carry. But Mankato Guns Owner Toby Leonard says training classes like this help ensure safety throughout the community.



"We have a three hour class on just the legal ramifications, like where you can carry legally, how you can carry legally, when you can use the firearm you have. You are responsible for all those laws. Like your driver's license, you have to obey all the laws, you have to obey all the stop signs, you go through driver's ed. You take a lot of training before you get your driver's license. You should have to take training before you carry a pistol so you know what you can legally do," said Mankato Guns Owner Tony Leonard.



Those in favor of the bill argue safety won't be compromised, and GOP lawmakers say felons and those in criminal gang databases can't carry, similar to the state's current laws.

