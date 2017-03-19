Introduced Bill Aims At Eliminating Gun Safety Training

As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Dale Wilson entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Sentencing is August 21st.
A 16–year–old boy is safe after authorities were called to search for him as he was kayaking on Lake Ballantyne northwest of Madison Lake.
Donald Thomas III pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
A Wells man is airlifted following an accident last night in Faribault County.
A 49-year-old Mankato man is charged with allegedly exposing himself to passers-by.
