UPDATE: Four-Year-Old Dies Of Accidental Strangulation

UPDATE: 10:56 a.m.

Mankato Police are investigating the death of a four year old over the weekend.

Authorities responded to 706 North Victory Drive, the address of Again Thrift store just after 5:30 Saturday night.

The four-year-old was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead from an accidental strangulation.

Police interviewed the boy's guardians and reviewed security camera footage from the store.

Jeremy Clifton with the Mankato Department of Public Safety said, "It appears at this time that he went into a changing room by himself, was gone for only a short period of time without direct supervision and ended up getting his hoody stuck on a coat hanger and suffocated as a result of that."

Police say although the case is unusual, no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

