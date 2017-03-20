Free Cone Day At Dairy Queen March 20

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of Spring with Free Cone Day all day.

Last week, DQ enlisted the help of a drone to kick off the excitement, delivering a few cones to lucky fans.

At participating locations, donations will be collected for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s’ hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year, more than $200,000 was raised toward the cause.

Find participating locations here.