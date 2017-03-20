2009 Hate Crimes Law Results In Fewer Convictions Nationwide

A 2009 hate crimes law meant to make federal prosecutions easier has resulted in relatively few convictions nationwide.

Data gathered at Syracuse University show 47 people nationwide have been prosecuted using the law, with 37 convictions.

Another 300 people were referred for prosecution, but hate crimes charges were never filed. In at least half those cases, there wasn't enough evidence or prosecutors couldn't prove intent.

Minnesota has had just 2 cases be presented to prosecutors, with one conviction.

Iowa had 5 cases presented, with charges in one case.