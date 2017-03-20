Charges Pending In Renville County Crash

A driver is arrested after an accident in Renville County Saturday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 212 and 7th street in Olivia.

Police say a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Richard McMath, of Olivia, was traveling east on Highway 212 when he attempted to turn into the Casey’s General Store parking lot and missed the turn. He then drove over the curb and crashed into a vehicle parked in a yard at a residence nearby. Neither of the two passengers were injured during the accident. Driver impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. McMath was arrested without incident. 3rd degree driving while impaired charges are pending.