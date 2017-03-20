Iowa State's Steven Leath Named President At Auburn

President Steven Leath's departure will leave Iowa State University seeking a new leader as it faces budget cuts, enrollment growth and fallout from controversies.

Auburn University has announced that Leath will be its next president.

Leath's move to Auburn will end his 5 year tenure at Iowa State.

In recent months, Leath faced criticism after he acknowledged he used university planes for trips that mixed personal and official business.

The Board of Regents rejected calls to fire Leath.