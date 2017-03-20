KEYC - Portions of Walnut Street to Close Tuesday

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Weather permitting, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday (March 21) Walnut Street (between Riverfront and South Second streets) will be closed for work on the civic center.The road is expected to open later in the day. 

